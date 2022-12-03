Veera Simha Reddy Release Date Out, Deets Inside

Veera Simha Reddy is the upcoming action film starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Shruthi Hassan in the lead. The makers have made an announcement that the movie will hit the screens on January 12, 2023.

The movie is helmed by Gopichand Malineni. Varalakshmi Sharathkumar and Duniya Vijay will be seen in prominent roles in the film.

The movie is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Thaman is the music composer for the flick.

