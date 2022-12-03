Veera Simha Reddy Release Date Out, Deets Inside
Veera Simha Reddy is the upcoming action film starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Shruthi Hassan in the lead. The makers have made an announcement that the movie will hit the screens on January 12, 2023.
The movie is helmed by Gopichand Malineni. Varalakshmi Sharathkumar and Duniya Vijay will be seen in prominent roles in the film.
The movie is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Thaman is the music composer for the flick.
This Sankranthi gets MASSive with the arrival of the GOD OF MASSES ❤️🔥#VeeraSimhaReddy Grand Worldwide Release on 12th January, 2023 🔥#NandamuriBalakrishna @megopichand @shrutihaasan @OfficialViji @varusarath5 @MusicThaman @SonyMusicSouth pic.twitter.com/4BCS7twjz6
— Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) December 3, 2022
