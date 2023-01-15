Veera Simha Reddy Day 3 Box Office Collections

Bala Krishna’s Veera Simha Reddy is managing to pull the crowd. Veera Simha Reddy is receiving stiff competition from Chiranjeev’s Waltair Veerayya and Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu box office collection. Balayya’s craze has collected around Rs 42.20 crores in two days, though the movie seems to be a bit boring. Veera Sima Reddy has joined the 50-crore club with its day 3 collections.

Veera Simha Reddy has a 52% occupation. The movie saw a drop in its day 2 collections, but there was growth in its day 3 collections. As per the reports, Veera Simha Reddy day 3 collection is around Rs 12 crore in both Telugu states. So, Veera Simha Reddy box office collections for three days is Rs 52 crore. Veera Simha Reddy is an action drama film written and directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in a dual role along with Honey Rose, Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay. The film received positive to mixed reviews from critics and audiences praising the performances of Balakrishna, Honey Rose, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar & Duniya Vijay.