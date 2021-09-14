Vashu Bhagnani’s 'Coolie No. 1' Registers The Best Post-Pandemic Viewership In The Satellite Circuit

Heritage production house Pooja Entertainment released the Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer, ‘Coolie No.1’ in December 2020 during the Christmas week. This was to mark 25 silver years of Pooja Entertainment with the reboot of the Govinda and Karisma Kapoor classic that started it all.

The new version has now decisively emerged as a big hit on the satellite circuit after garnering record ratings on OTT earlier. On Zee Cinema, ‘Coolie No. 1’ has recorded over 1 crore impressions during its premiere while the second screening registered a solid 55 lakh impressions. Over the next five screenings, Zee Cinema has averaged around 30 lakh impressions which are the best ever post-pandemic performance for a Hindi film!

The film was the first film produced by Vashu Bhagnani and the new coolie no 1 too is packed with nostalgic nods to classic tunes and to the lost genre of family entertainers.

