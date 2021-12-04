Vashu Bhagnani Enters Punjabi Cinema With Shava Ni Giridhari Lal

The industry veteran Vashu Bhagnani co-produces Gippy Grewal’s latest film, ‘Shava Ni Girdhari Lal’_

Pooja Entertainment is always a step ahead of current trends. Vashu Bhagnani brought back the trend of family comedies in the early nineties when the genre was not frequently being explored and over the years, his production house has made films as diverse as ‘Bellbottom’, ‘Sarabjit’ . ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ and so many more.

And now, with a deep appreciation for the mighty reach of regional cinema in the time of borderless entertainment, the production house is producing a Punjabi socio-comedy ‘Shava Ni Girdhari Lal.’ Helmed by Gippy Grewal, the film has show-stopping performances by lead stars in a story that both evokes laughter and tears.. It brings together 52 known Punjabi film actors on screen together for the 1st time in Punjabi cinema. The star cast includes the best of talents like Gippy Grewal, Neeru Bajwa, Himanshi Khurana, Sara Gurpal, Payal rajput, Surili Gautam, Rana Ranbir, Gurpreet Guggi, Sardar Sohi, Honey Mattu, Raghveer Boli to name a few. The film has a very special role done by Yami Gautam. The film promises to deliver a larger than life cinematic experience. The film will be a visual treat for the audience!

Vashu Bhagnani said, “Punjabi films have their own magic and charm happy to be associated with Gippy Grewal and Monish for Shava Ni Girdhari Lal .” Gippy Grewal adds, “With films like ‘ Ardaas' and ‘Ardaas Karaan', gaining massive popularity, to make ‘Shava Ni Girdhari Lal’ with a producer who respects the source of my inspiration and the many layers of Punjab’s popular culture has been wonderful. This film is very close to my heart and I am very excited for the audience to see this vision turning into reality on the big screen.”

‘Shava Ni Girdhari Lal’ is produced by Gippy, with producer Vashu Bhagnani, and Ashu Munish Sahni under the banners of Humble Motion Pictures, Pooja Entertainment and Omjee Star Studios. The film is scheduled to be theatrically released on 17 December 2021.

