Varun Tej Birthday Special: F3 Releases Poster

Victory Venkatesh and Mega Prince Varun Tej are coming together as Summer Soggallu to offer triple the fun in blockbuster maker Anil Ravipudi’s most awaited fun-filled entertainer F3 produced on a grand scale by Tollywood’s leading production house Sri Venkateswara Creations. While Dil Raju presents, Shirish is producing the movie.

Team F3 wishes Varun Tej on his birthday with a brand-new poster. Varun Tej threw a delightful dance pose. Captured at the perfect instant, Varun Tej looks quite contented here. As the story revolves around cash, we can observe currency notes in the poster. Varun Tej too holds a 2000 note in his hand.

F3 will be hitting the screens during the summer season on April 28th. They advanced the release date by a day, as they earlier announced to release the movie on April 29th.

F2 became a Sankranthi winner in 2019 and F3 is set to create a laughing riot in theatres for the summer in 2022. The makers hope to deliver a much bigger hit, as the film is carrying extreme positive buzz in film and trade circles and there is huge anticipation from commoners as well.

The presence of Nata Kireeti Rajendra Prasad, Sunil, and others promise additional entertainment. Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada play fun and glamorous roles in the movie and Sonal Chauhan is the latest addition. Sonal is roped in as the third female lead, and she adds more glamor to the film.

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad who provided a chartbuster album for F2 is readying a superhit album for F3. Sai Sriram cranks the camera, while Tammiraju is the editor. Harshith Reddy is the co-producer.

Cast: Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada, Rajendra Prasad, Sunil, Sonal Chauhan etc.

Technical Crew:

Director: Anil Ravipudi

Presenter: Dil Raju

Producer: Shirish

Banner: Sri Venkateswara Creations

Co-Producer: Harshith Reddy

Music: Devi Sri Prasad

DOP: Sai Sriram

Art: AS Prakash

Editing: Tammiraju

Script Coordinator: S Krishna

Additional Screenplay: Adi Narayana, Nara Praveen