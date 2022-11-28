Prabhas- one of the most reckoned stars of Tollywood and a pan India star, has also a tag of being one of the most eligible bachelors. Now the latest news doing the rounds is that Prabhas and his Adipurush co-star are in a relationship. This cropped up when Kriti called the Prabhas in the ‘Koffee With Karan show during the 'call the celebrity round'.

After that, the video where Kriti tries to offer her duppatta to Prabhas to clean his sweat during the Adipurush trailer on October 3 went viral sending netizens into a tizzy about them. Now getting to the actual news, Bhediya actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon appeared on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's finale on Sunday night to promote their film.

Judge and filmmaker Karan Johar who is known for asking questions and eliciting information, whether it’s his Koffee With Karan or any show, asked Varun to name a few eligible single women from Bollywood. Interestingly Kriti's name was absent from the list Varun rattled out. Karan questions Varun why Kriti's name was not on the list and he replies that Kriti's name is not there on the list because her name is in someone's heart right now. That man is not in Mumbai because right now he is shooting with Deepika, Varun says even as he is interrupted by Kriti. Though he doesn’t take Prabhas’ name, Kriti looks exasperated at Varun's response.

Prabhas will be working with Deepika Padukone on Nag Ashwin’s Project K, a bilingual film that also stars Amitabh Bachchan. However, they aren't currently shooting together. Prabhas is busy with Salaar and Adipurush and Deepika with Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan.

Now whether Varun Dhawan was pulling a fast one for the sake of PR is yet to be known. But why would he do that on a show promoting his film Bhediya, is what sections of some fans point out?

Meanwhile, the video byte of what Varun revealed went viral on social media and has been shared by fans of the actors.

Prabhas (43) has one of the strongest fan bases in the country and this was evident when more than one lakh people came to his hometown of Mogalthur after his uncle and veteran Telugu actor Krishnam Raju passed away. Like his family, even his fans are also eagerly waiting for him to tie the knot.

His rumoured relationship with his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty withering away has left both the ‘Pranushka’ fans rather disappointed.

Now speculations are rife about Prabhas being friendly with his Adipurush heroine Seeta aka Kriti Sanon and if this takes off we might soon see a new moniker ‘Pra-Kriti’ on the anvil folks!

Also Read: Did Kriti Sanon Confirm Relationship With Prabhas?