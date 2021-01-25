Varun Dhawan Natasha Dalal's Wedding: Bollywood Celebs Send Their Love To The NewlyWeds

The grand wedding of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal took place amidst close friends and family members following all COVID rules and regulations. Varun and Natasha tied knot in a traditional ceremony in Alibaug's 'The Mansion House'. Since three days, the wedding festivities have been going on full swing. Varun and Natasha were supposed to tie the knot in May 2020 but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the wedding got delayed.

For the wedding, Varun Dhawan donned a off-white bandhgala sherwani, heavily embellished with gold floral handiwork, and teamed it up with silk pyjamas. He added a blue dupatta. Whereas Natasa picked an off-white lehenga and coupled it up with a deep V-neckline bouse with sheer sleeves. Words fall short to praise the couple.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are childhood friends and they share a good rapport with each other. Varun on Kareena Kapoor Khan's show, What Women Want, he said that, "I actually met Natasha in the 6th standard. We were friends till 11-12th. We were very close friends. I remember seeing her for the first time. We went to Maneckji Cooper. It was on the basketball court that I saw her and I fell in love with her that day. That was it! She rejected me 3-4 times, but I didn’t give up hope.”

Varun Dhawan shared a pic on his Instagram and wrote, "Life long love just became official." Here is the post.

A few Bollywood celebs attended the wedding and most of the celebs are congratulating the couple. Here are the photos and tweets.

Congratulations and all the very best @Varun_dvn & #Natasha as you both start a new and exciting journey together ❤️❤️ Wish you loads of love, happiness and togetherness always. Welcome to the Married Club 😍 #congratulations #Ting pic.twitter.com/JasiOfjtLu — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) January 24, 2021

Many congratulations dearest @Varun_dvn and #NatashaDalal - wishing you a life time of happiness and love. You guys are looking gorgeous together- happy married life - stay blessed. pic.twitter.com/eWlF0fcSj5 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 25, 2021

We 'SakshiPost' also wish Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, a happy wedding life.