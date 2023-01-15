Varisu Day 4 Box Office Collection

Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu is getting a positive response from the audience. Vijay delivered the perfect family drama action film for his fans for this Sankranti. The reports say that Varisu has joined the 100 crore club on its third day worldwide collection. Varisu has become Vijay's 10th film to break 100 crore box office collection in three days. Meanwhile, Varisu's Day 4 box office collection is estimated at Rs 10 crore in both Telugu States. The worldwide collection of Varisu is yet to be announced.

Varisu is Thalapathy Vijay’s 66th film, and his fans have been crazy since the film was announced. Thalapathy’s fans never left an opportunity to trend #Thalapathy66 on Twitter. Varisu is an action drama film directed by Vamshi Paidipally, who co-wrote it with Hari and Ashishor Solomon. Produced jointly by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema, the film stars Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna.