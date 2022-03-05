Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s First Look From Aadya Unveiled

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Hebah Patel and Ashish Gandhi are playing the lead roles in the forthcoming venture 'Aadya'. P.S.R. Kumar (Babji, Vizag) and S. Rajnikanth are producing the movie under Sri Sai Lakshmi Creations and Wintage Pictures, while DSK SCREEN presents it. M. R. Krishna Mamidala is directing the movie which is gearing up for release.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar celebrates her birthday today. On this occasion, the team has come up with first look poster. It presents Varalaxmi in an intense and gritty avatar. She is seen putting her leg on a ball on the field on a rainy night. The film will be high on action.

It’s second production venture of Babji of Sri Sai Lakshmi Creations, after "Shikaru". P Sai Pavem Kumar is the co-producer. Melody Brahma Mani Sharma renders soundtracks, while D Sivendra handles the cinematography. Ram-Lakshman masters choreograph the stunts.

Cast: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Hebah Patel, Ashish Gandhi, Vishwa Karthik, Kannada Kishore, Amitha Ranganathan, Raja Ravindra, Surya etc.

Technical Crew:

Banner: Sri Sai Lakshmi Creations - & - Wintage Pictures

Presents: DSK SCREEN

Title: AADYA

Producers: PSR Kumar (Babji) - & - Rajnikanth. S

Co-Producer: P. Sai Pavem Kumar

Story - Screenplay - Direction: M.R. Krishna Mamidala

Dop: D.Sivendra

Fights: Ram - Lakshman