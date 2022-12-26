Varalakshmi Sarathkumar’s Chasing Releasing On December 31st

Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar created a niche for herself on the silver screen by doing a wide variety of roles. She stole the hearts of the Tamil and Telugu audiences by playing positive as well as negative roles. The actress recently stunned one and all with her negative shaded role in the superhit Yashoda. Meanwhile, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar is coming to entertain the Telugu audience with another different concept movie Chasing.

Directed by K. Veerakumar and produced by Mathialagan Muniandy, Chasing was already released in Tamil and became a super hit. The movie is dubbed in Telugu and AN Balaji of Sri Lakshmi Jyothi Creations, who has delivered many super hit movies like Orey Bammardhi, My Dear Bhootham, is releasing this movie here.

Chasing is all set for a grand release in Telugu on December 31st and the makers made the official announcement regarding the same.

While Thasi provided the music, E Krishnasamy handled the cinematography.