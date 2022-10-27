Vani Viswanath Unveils First Look Poster Of Nataratnalu

Have you ever seen a medical student pursuing acting? Obviously, A big Yes, there are a couple of actors who want to be doctors but they ended up as actors in the film industry. Probably, it could be for the first time three medical students decided to produce a film in Telugu. Dr Divya, Anandas and Sri Manikanth are jointly producing the film Natiratnalu under the banner Everest Entertainments. Currently, the film is in the last leg of its shooting. The makers will soon be announcing the release date of the film.

Nataratnalu is directed by Narra Sivanagu. The film has an ensemble cast including Sudharshan, Rangasthalam Mahesh, Arjun Tej, Inaya Sultana, Archana, Tiger Sheshadri, Suman Shetty, Vishnu Vardhan, MNR Chaudhary, Atluri Prasad among others will appear in prominent roles.

