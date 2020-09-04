Mahesh Babu and director, Vamsy Paidipally have become good friends and the director waited two years after Oopiri for their film to start. He took the responsibility of 25th film of a star like Mahesh and delivered a hit, with Maharshi.

Fans expressed some disappointment over few scenes but overall they are happy with the result. Director wanted to start their next film after Sarileru Neekevvaru but Mahesh did not like the script.

He will join the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata when International travel is fully permitted. Right now, the team of director Parasuram are making schedules and working on the pre-production of the film, using the time they have.

In the meantime, Vamsy tried to start a film with Ram Charan in the production of Dil Raju. But Charan is locked with RRR and he also did not give green signal for the script, Vamsy narrated.

Now, as the director has to wait for either Mahesh or Ram Charan to give him dates with all others locked with multiple projects, he has decided to take web series route, say sources. He will write and produce a web series, while his assistant or close friend will direct it.

He doesn't want to direct web series or web movies just yet. He is not that desperate to start something and is okay with waiting for a star hero to turn up for his film. He just wants to explore other options as well, to keep himself busy, say sources.