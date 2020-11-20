Valimai Shoot Stops Abruptly After Thala Ajith Injured On Sets At RFC

Sad news for the fans of Thala Ajith Kumar. Well known Kollywood actor Ajith reported suffered injuries during the shooting of the movie 'Vaalimai' at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

Sources in the know have revealed that the actor who had resumed shooting after the coronavirus Lockdown had to return from the sets of the movie after he got injured and is currently being treated at a Hyderabad hospital.

As per reports, the Kollywood actor was injured when he was taking part in a high voltage action scene of the said movie. Earlier also, the actor had injured his legs and hands while doing bike stunts and rested for several days.

Now, it is said that the actor needs a break for two weeks to one month to recover from the injuries. Hence the shooting is likely to get further postponed owing to this mishap. In fact the team had planned to complete shooting in a few days but the work is further getting delayed due to the mishap.

'Vaalimai' is being helmed by H Vinod and is being bankrolled by late Sri Devi's husband Boney Kapoor. Huma Khureshi is playing the leading lady opposite Ajith in the movie. Yogi Babu is also appearing in a pivotal role in this movie.

Fans of Ajith are praying for the fast recovery of their favourite actor so that he could resume his shooting schedule fast. We also hear that Ajith starrer Superhit movie 'Vedalam' which was released in 2015 is being remade in Telugu. But the movie is yet to go on floors. There is also a strong buzz doing the rounds that Mega star Chiranjeevi will be acting in this remake. He will be enacting the role done by Ajith in the Tamil flick.

Earlier, it was said that Pawan Kalyan would reprise the role of Ajith in the Telugu remake of 'Vedalam' and the director Nisan of 'Jilla' fame would direct the movie. But now we hear that Chiranjeevi would be in the lead role instead of Pavan Kalyan and director Meher Ramesh will be helming the movie. However, it is not known why Pawan Kalyan was replaced by Mega star Chiranjeevi.

Sources say that the movie will be announced officially on the occasion of Chiranjeevi's birthday. There are strong rumours that Megastar Chiranjeevi is getting a fat remuneration for this movie.