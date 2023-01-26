Valentines Night Movie Review

Director: Anil

Cast, crew: Chaitanya Rao, Sunil, Ravi Varma, Srikanth Iyengar

Producer: Deepak Jhadav, Sudheer, MD Narala

DOP: Jayapal Reddy

Young actor Chaitanya Rao is going great guns on the professional front with back-to-back films. Chaitanya Rao's Valentines Night was released in theatres today (January 26, 2023). The film opened to mixed reviews from all quarters. Here's the review of Valentines Night:

Plot:

The film is an amalgamation of various stories. Ajay (Chaitanya Rao) works as an RJ. He is in a committed relationship with Priya. However, they break up due to a few reasons.

Raghava (Srikanth Iyengar) is a busy, successful businessman, who is least bothered about his wife Maya (Bindu Chandramouli) and daughter Veda (Divya). Maya approaches Raghava's dearest friend Maddy (Ravi Varma) for some help. In the meantime, Divya gets addicted to drugs.

Ali (Mukku Avinash) hails from a poor family; he has resorted to selling drugs to make a living. One day, Ali gets caught by a tough cop named Krishna Mohan (Sunil). Rahul (Charan) was abandoned by his parents, and has taken to substance abuse.

How does Ajay reunite with Priya? What kind of problems does Maya get into? Will Avinash change as a person after a jail term? What does Rahul do after realizing his own mistakes? To know the answers to these questions, one must watch the film.

Performances:

Chaitanya Rao looks super cool as a Radio Jockey. He not only looks innocent but also carries the film on his shoulders. Divya gets into the skin of her character; she nailed it as a drug addict. Mukku Avinash and Lobo are like the icing on the cake; they are very much talented.

Ajay and Priya do a fine job in the film. Sunil shines in Krishna Mohan's character; the character totally suits him. Almost all cast members do full justice to their respective roles.

Plus Points:

The storylines of different segments

Music, which doesn't go overboard.

The characters played by Chaitanya Rao, Srikanth Iyyengar, and Sunil.

Minus Points:

Too much adult content.

Not so exciting portrayal of drug abuse.

Verdict: This film delivers a social message through its different stories. It's a one-time watch.