Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s forthcoming flick ‘Vakeel Saab’ is one of the most awaited flicks for the year. SS Thaman is the music director of the movie. He raised the excitement among Pawan's fans with his Tweet. He took to his Twitter and tweeted as, "WED - NES - DAY !!". Here’s the tweet made by Thaman.

WED - NES - DAY !! ❤️ — thaman S (@MusicThaman) August 28, 2020

The strong buzz on social media is that the makers of Vakeel Saab are planning to unveil something on Pawan Kalyan’s birthday. After Thaman's tweet, fans started guessing on social media that the makers of Vakeel Saab may release the second single or motion poster of the film. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet to be made.

A long back, Vakeel Saab’s first look poster and first single was unveiled which received a thumping response from several quarters. Vakeel Saab is a remake of Bollywood hit movie ‘Pink’. Pawan Kalyan is going to reprise the role of Amitbach Bachchan. Power Star will essay the role of a lawyer in the film. Anjali and Nivetha Thomas will be seen in key roles. It is being directed by Sriram Venu and the film is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. Watch this space for more updates.