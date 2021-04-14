HYDERABAD: Producer and character actor Bandla Ganesh has once again contracted the coronavirus on Tuesday. Vakeel Saab producer Dil Raju also contracted the virus on Wednesday as per reports.

Bandla Ganesh, the former character artist who made his re-entry into films with Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru was seen in Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab movie pre-release function which was held a day before the release on April 8. The actor once again displayed his affection for the Jana Sena Party leader in a rather emotional and dialogue-laced speech, much to the amusement of the public and Pawan Kalyan himself who couldn't help but laugh at his histrionics. Though initially, the Hyderabad police had denied permission for Vakeel Saab pre-release function, the producers managed to get permission and conducted the programme at the last minute. One of the actresses in the movie Nivetha Thomas also tested positive for the virus and was not seen in the event.

He apparently started suffering from fever and body pains. After undergoing the COVID diagnostic tests, he was reported to have tested positive. Ganesh is currently being treated in the ICU at a private hospital in Jubilee Hills. However, an official statement from his end on the matter is yet to be released. Bandla Ganesh, who contracted coronavirus in June last year when the virus was at its peak, had recovered and was lying low. Sources close to him say that he is doing well and there is no cause for worry, The hospitalisation was a precautionary measure as he contracted it for the second time.

Tollywood’s top producer and Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab producer Dil Raju has gone into home quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus. The producer was busy promoting his latest production venture and was addressing a series of press conferences and fan events. The latest was where he was seen in a packed theatre to watch Vakeel Saab along with fans along with his wife Tejaswini. He had removed his mask, but she continued to wear it throughout the screening. After the release of the film, the producer was seen in the success meet of the film and was seen enjoying himself and sharing his opinion about the film success as this was his first collaboration with Pawan Kalyan.

Meanwhile, Vakeel Saab lead actor Pawan Kalyan has gone into self-isolation after many of his close staff members including security personnel tested positive for the coronavirus. As per reports, doctors have advised Pawan Kalyan to stay in isolation as a precautionary measure.