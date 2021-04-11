Vakeel Saab Pawan Kalyan In Quarantine After Staffers Test Positive For Coronavirus

Janasena Party Chief, Power Star Pawan Kalyan is juggling politics and movies. His latest outing Vakeel Saab released in theatres on Friday and doing well at the box office. Vakeel Saab, a remake of the Bollywood film Pink, is directed by Venu Sriram and stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla.

It is learned that Nivetha Thomas has tested positive for Covid-19 and she did not attend the pre-release event. Following this, the entire unit underwent Coronavirus tests. Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan has gone into self-quarantine after many of his personal staff were said to have been infected with the coronavirus. Janasena party presidents have already issued a statement regarding this.



Source- Twitter



Pawan reportedly has gone into self-isolation as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of corona. The Tollywood Power Star stated that he was spending his time in a peaceful environment as per the instructions of the doctors and he was observing the party activities from there and talking to the party leaders through teleconference.