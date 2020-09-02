The makers of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film 'Vakeel Saab' took to social media and released a motion poster from the film as a gift to his fans. The motion poster opens with the photo of Mahatma Gandhi and then comes the image of BR Ambedkar.

After that, one could see Pawan Kalyan standing in the courtroom. The poster is receiving a positive response from the audiences. While coming to the reactions of the fans to the poster, they are just dropping amazing comments on twitter. Check out the fans' reaction to the poster.

Vakeel Saab is the Telugu remake of Bollywood hit Hindi movie ‘Pink’ which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Angad Bedi, Tushar Pandey, Piyush Mishra, and Dhritiman Chatterjee. Pawan Kalyan is making comeback into movies after a two-year gap.

Anjali and Nivetha Thomas are going to appear in prominent roles. The film is directed by Venu Sriram and it is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor.

The film was slated to release this May. But, it got postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.