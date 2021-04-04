Vaishnav Tej’s Uppena BTS Video Viral

Vaishnav Tej’s Uppena has become the talk of the town ever since it hit theatres. It wouldn't be wrong if we said that Uppena has turned out to be a dream debut for Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty. The film was produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. One of the highlights of this movie is the songs composed by Tollywood Rock Star Devi Sri Prasad. The talk surrounding Uppena has not died down even days after the movie release as director Buchibabu recently shared the making videos of the film.

Here's a look at Uppena BTS Videos

As per official reports, Uppena will start streaming on Netflix from April 14, 2021. After setting the box office on fire, it now remains to be seen if the movie sets a new record on Netflix.

