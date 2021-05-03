Vadinamma Serial Actor Rajesh's Wife Files Complaint Against Him

A police complaint has been registered against a popular Telugu TV Serial actor named Rajesh Dutta by his wife on Monday.

Going into the details, the wife of Rajesh Dutta filed a complaint in the police station stating that he was harassing her and having illicit relationships with other women since they got married.

Aruna alias Sadhana in her complaint said that she got married to Rajesh Dutta on June 6th, 2015 in Vijayawada in a grand manner. She also said that Rajesh took Rs.15 lakh in cash and 10 tolas of gold as dowry. She further stated that they stayed together in a house at Gajularamaram in Hyderabad for three months. Later, he went to Chennai on the pretext of shootings and occasionally used to visit Hyderabad.

She also explained that her husband was in illegal relationships with many women and used to bring them home. When she complained about his behaviour, he would harass and threaten her. In her complaint, she stated that she was thrown out of their home after she questioned his behaviour.

On the professional front, Rajesh is acting in lead roles in popular Telugu serials like Vadinamma and Chandralekha. Earlier, he acted in key roles in over 28 serials including Karthavyam, Sundarakanda, Mogili Rekulu, Chakravakam, Radha Kalyanam, Yuva, Chandralekha, etc.