Vaathi/SIR Box Office Collection Day 2 Worldwide

Dhanush’s Vaathi/SIR movie is receiving positive responses from critics. It is known that Dhanush steels audience attention with his simple and natural acting skills. Vaathi/SIR got a huge craze before its release, and Dhanush fans never missed an opportunity to trend #SIR and #Vaathi on Twitter. A section of the audience are upset with the love track between the lead pair. On the other hand, Vaathi/SIR songs are driving the audience crazy. Vaathi/SIR has bagged around Rs 10 crore worldwide on day 2 box office collections. SIR collected Rs 14 crore on its opening days. So the Vaathi total box office collections is estimated Rs 25 crore.

Vaathi/Sir is an action drama film written and directed by Venky Atluri. It is produced primarily in Telugu by Tollywood studios Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. The music of the film is composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar. There are reports that Aha Telugu acquired the film's digital rights, but later it was acquired by Netflix. The satellite rights were sold to Sun TV.