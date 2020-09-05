V Twitter Review: Twitterati Call Nani-Sudheer Babu Starrer Film Entertaining

It has been more than six months since the audience hasn't visited the theatres as they are completely shut owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Movie lovers are waiting for the new films. The makers of the movie waited for a long time to have the theatrical release of their flicks. But, there is no information about when the theatres will open. Instead of postponing the release of the movie, the directors are planning to release the films on OTT platforms.

Now, Nani’s latest outing ‘V’ is out on Amazon Prime Video. The film earned mixed reviews from critics and fans. It is a crime thriller, which was directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti. 'V' is a life story of a mysterious man(Nani) who wants to seek revenge for the murder of his wife.

He is a serial killer and will be chased by a police officer. How Sudheer Babu (police officer) chase Nani is the rest of the story. Nani and Sudheer Babu are gathering huge applauds for their performance in the film. It is for the first time, Nani is seen as an antagonist. Looking at the twitter reviews, this could be another hit in Nani’s career.

Nani, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas have done justice to their roles. The film also features Vennela Kishore, Tanikella Bharani, and VK Naresh.

Check out the Twitter reactions here:

Interesting crime thriller #VMovie on @PrimeVideo. It engages you till the end with gripping screenplay. pic.twitter.com/a5ZNwPEtEi — 𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐚 𝐊𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐲𝐚𝐫 / మహాత్మ కొడియార్ (@Mahatma_Kodiyar) September 4, 2020

Goutham Nanda 🥵 😷 att mass bgm peaks asalu 😂😂🏃 #VMovie https://t.co/W6ZMLXAOyA — Naresh MSDian 🦁 (@fanofmsd777) September 4, 2020

#VMovie Nice but... Expectations High ga pettukuni chudam valla konchem Disappointed . I mean Stroy & @NameisNani acting matram 🔥Andulo Sandhead ledhu & @isudheerbabu @i_nivethathomas

Brilliance Acting both My Review 3/5 https://t.co/zAxiVlmePL — RoCky ❁ (@AlwaysAkhilK) September 4, 2020

Watched out the V. V for Vishnu or Vicky or Vamsi.

Favourite dialogue: You are a psycho, you know that.

No one can't the match Natural Star #Nani. Also Sudhir Babu's acting is on next level.@NameisNani @isudheerbabu @MusicThaman@ItsAmitTrivedi #VMovie #VTheMoviereview — Nikhil Borse (@AlwaysNikhiil) September 4, 2020