Dil Raju, the producer of "V" movie took a bold decision to sell off movie digital rights, television rights and music rights rather than waiting for theatres to open. Film would have struggled in the prevailing situation to bring in crowds to theatres, then if they would have been opened & available for release.

With less than usual occupancies allowed, film would have definitely lost money. Right now, as a producer Dil Raju is very happy that he pockted handsome profits.

But the feedback the movie received is not as encouraging as the deal producers could crack. The movie reviews from critics and audiences have settled in the bracket, "less favourable".

OTT platforms require long durable content to make money on them. "V" could end up being a huge investment whose returns prove costlier to the lead Nani and even other makers as well.

We hear that the producers have been awarded revised price quotes for film rights by OTT platforms. The platforms don't want to risk huge amounts on films that won't promise them longevity.

Some producers have to rethink their strategies and line-up of films. Even Nani has to think and come up with a strategy to let people forget "V" completely. He and director, Shiva Nirvana, have made few changes to the existing story post "V" release, say reports.

Even the actor has asked his next film director, Rahul Sankritiyan - Shyam Singha Roy, to get their film script fool proof, suggest sources. Both films will start shoot by October.