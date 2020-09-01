Director Indraganti Mohan Krishna has been one of the few honest filmmakers of Telugu Film Industry who gives importance to what they show than just say. He talked about his next film, "V" releasing on Amazon Prime Video on 5th September.

He said that the film doesn't try to complicate things with huge twists and turns. It is a linear narrative with two characters fighting against each other. There is madness in why they try to do so and that is "V", according to the director.

He further said that Nani and Sudheer Babu have equal characters. Only Aditi Rao Hydari among the leading cast members has a slightly brief role and Nivetha Thomas is key in moving story forward.

The director also revealed that Nani wanted his 25th film to release in theatres and asked producer, Dil Raju to wait till September. Even he did not want an OTT release for the film at first and hence, they requested him to wait till August. As the situation did not improve and producer cannot hold on to a finished film for more than certain period of time, both of them, accepted for "V" release.

Director also revealed that he always wanted to make an action film that has two equally clever characters. And after Sammohanam, he realised one of the characters should be player by Sudheer Babu. Later, Nani took up the other role without hesitation and excelled in it. We cannot wait for the release, can you?