V and Jungkook Sidelined Due to RM's Domination?

There is no doubt that BTS is the world’s top K-pop band. Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have their own fan bases all over the world. Every BTS ARMY in their own country is waiting to enjoy BTS concerts. Suddenly a few days ago, BTS ARMY announced bitter news that BTS is not going to do any group projects and will be performing solo. And they will be on hiatus for some time.

BTS leader RM said in a message to fans, "For me, it felt like BTS was within my grasp until ON and Dynamite." But after Butter and Permission To Dance, I didn't know what kind of group we were anymore."

He also felt that the group had lost its direction and said, "Whenever I write lyrics, it was important for me to give out a message, but that has gone now. I don't know what kind of story we should tell now. I kept feeling trapped within myself and tried to shrug it off, and take time off, but kept postponing as something or the other kept coming up for BTS, but the world wouldn't let me. We've lost our direction, and I just want to take some time to think. I'm afraid that I'm not living up to my fans' expectations. I'm also afraid that I began speaking for the group, just because I was more fluent in English, and it made me more guilty".

