Urfi Javed Yells At Reporter For Dhang Ke Kapde Comment

Urfi Javed who is known for her bold fashion statement and unfiltered looks lashed out at the paps on Tuesday for commenting on her dress. A video of video featuring Urfi shows one of the paps comments " aaj dhang ke kapde pehn kar aayi hai". Urfi schooled the paps and asks whose voice is that. She then adds, "Jab me Jhalak par aayi thi, tum me se hi koi comment karr rha tha ki ye aaj dhang ke kapde pehn kar aayi hai.” Later, Urfi issues a warning saying I am not coming for this. Please, tumhe agar kapdo par comment karna hain aa toh apni girlfriend aur apni maa bhen ke ghar pe jaake kro. Mere kapdo par koi comment nahi karega aaj ke baad. One more comment from anyone of you, then I will…me aaj ke baad…I will not. I give you guys so much respect and this is what I am getting back”

check out the video (video credit: Voompla Instagram)