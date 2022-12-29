Urfi Javed Wades into Tunisha Sharma Death Controversy

Actress Tunisha Sharma's allegedly died by suicide on December 24 and her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan has been arrested for abetting to her death. Recently, 'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Urfi Javed condoled Tunisha's death but also stated that Sheezan cannot be held responsible for it.

Urfi penned a long note on her Instagram handle in which she advised women to not give up their life for anyone.

"My 2 cents on Tunisha's case. Yes he might be wrong, he might have cheated on her but we cannot blame him for her death. You absolutely cannot make someone stay with you who doesn't want to stay," she wrote.

Urfi's advice for women

Urfi went on to write, "Girls no one, I REAPEAT NO ONE, is worth giving up your precious life for. Sometimes it might just seem like the end of the world but trust me it's not. Think about the people who love you or just try loving yourself a bit harder."

She added, "Be your own hero. Please give time some time. Even after suicide the suffering doesn't end, the ones that are left behind suffer even more."

Tunisha Sharma's Death

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her television show on December 24, Saturday. She hung herself in the makeup room of her show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul'.

Tunisha was reportedly depressed for several days prior to her death because of her break up with co-star Sheezan Khan. The two allegedly broke up just 15 days before the actress claimed her life.

The actress was cremated in Mira Road on Tuesday in the presence of her close friends and family members.

