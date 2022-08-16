Urfi Javed Slams Chahatt Khanna For Slut Shaming Her

Urfi Javed who is known for her bold fashion sense is engaged in a war of words with Chahatt Khanna on Instagram.

Urfi Javed is always spotted wearing something different and bold and never cares about anyone's opinion. She recently earned appreciation from one of the fashion icons of Bollywood—Ranveer Singh on the Coffee with Karan show.

And we know, in the life of celebrities no matter how much praise they get, there will be somebody to pull them down with negativity. The same thing happened with Urfi Javed.

Chahatt Khanna took to Instagram to roast Urfi for her clothes saying who will wear such clothes that too on the road? Replying to the comments, Urfi posted a backless picture of Chahatt and said when you can post such images on your Instagram being a mother, why I can’t wear it. She also claimed that Chahatt is basically jealous of her.

Replying to that, again Chahatt asked her to go back into history and see, how hard she worked to get into her current position. She also said she doen’t want to be a part of this drama. She didn’t grow through any paid media. She added that her divorce would have affected her, but her fans supported her to get over it.

Urfi said she didn’t talk about her divorces. And she is sorry if she didn’t get any attention for her half-naked body. And calling her classless and paid media shows her double standards. And if she doesn’t want to be part of this drama, why would she block her? And stop slut shaming girls.

Chahatt said, 'don’t feel hyper about comparing you with Ranveer Singh, at least do half the work he has done. And don’t feel doing this has something to do with your fame."