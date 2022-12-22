Urfi Javed Makes Bold Statement on Same Sex Marriage

Social media sensation and 'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Urfi Javed recently came out in suppport of same sex marriages in India and criticised BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi for speaking against its legalisation in the country.

Sharing a photo of Sushil Kumar Modi with his quote on her Instagram stories, Urfi wrote that homosexual and transgender individuals were not only accepted in ancient Hindu culture but they were also allowed to marry each other.

So you wanna force people to marry someone they don't like and be unhappy because you think it's unnatural? In ancient Hinduism, lesbians,gays, transgenders were not only accepted but also allowed to be married! Go learn about your religion first. Don't force your personal agendas on people," she wrote on her Instagram story.

In the next story, she penned a long note that read, "People should be allowed to marry, love, have consensual sex with whoever they want to without any interference from anyone. If you're not harming anyone, inciting violence - what's the f*cking problem? Stop forcing your view points and agendas on other people. Live and let live."

Highlighting the rise in sexual abuse and rape cases in the country, she added, "Also let me tell you, there's like 70% increase in rape cases in Indian since 2005. Why not do something about that? These politicians only trying to divert you guys from the real issues. Rape cases take forever to get justice, also getting bail in rape cases is easy peasy. Why not talk about that? Why not do something about that?"

Courtesy: FPJ

