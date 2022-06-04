Urfi Javed Gets Death Threat, Trolls Wish She Died in Place of Sidhu Moosewala

Urfi Javed is one of the boldest actors we have seen in recent times. The actress who has appeared in several tv serials like Kasauti Zindagi Kay among others became an overnight sensation after her entry into the reality show Bigg Boss.

Urfi Javed's instagram is flooded with pics of her in various outfits, which are mostly bold. The actress enjoys a huge fan following but at the same time she also gets a lot of flak on social media.

In a latest development, Urfi received death threats from a section of the netizens. She says that they wished that she had died instead of the Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala. The heartbroken actress, has however, given a fitting reply.

Sharing a screenshot of the death threats from netizens on her instagram stories, Urfi has lamented that we live a cruel world. However, she has hit back at them asking them to pray harder coz 'this b'itch is here to stay.'

Have a look at Urfi Javed's instagram post...