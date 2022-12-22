Urfi Javed Breaks Silence on Dubai Police Detention

Urfi or Uorfi Javed as she likes to be known now somehow manages to make it to the headlines for her OTT fashion sense on a daily basis.

However, on Wednesday she was in the news for the wrong reasons. Reports stated that Urfi Javed was detained by the Dubai police for wearing revealing clothes in public.

The ‘self-proclaimed fashionista’ who made her mark with wacky and most of the time revealing outfits is travelling abroad as per her Instagram timeline.

She is said to have broken the silence about her Dubai detention news and as per reports in the TOI which also reported the news of Urfi being questioned by the Dubai police she issued an official statement that the news which went viral on social media was false!.

Urfi stated that the Dubai police had come to stop the shooting as they had exceeded the permission time given to them for shooting at the particular place. It was a public place and the production team had not extended the timing which is why they were told to leave and this had nothing to do with her clothes at all and they shot the remaining part the next day. So it was all sorted, Urfi stated.

Urfi made headlines when she was seen in a Netflix Playback 2022 multiverse video which features Uorfi Javed, draped in a tiger-print body-con dress, and appears to be on the show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Check out the Netflix India Playback 2022 which is super funny and has Urfi at the start of the video.