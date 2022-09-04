Urfi Javed Bold and Beautiful Pics You Must Not Miss

Urfi Javed is back in news—this time for her saree looks. Urfi is an inspiration to many on how to be bold and beautiful. She also gives major style goals to fans. Have a look at Urfi Javed's sizzling looks in a saree...

Urfi Javed is one of the most talked about people on social media. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant tops trends every single day. The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress is making the news every now and then. Urfi also enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram. More often than not, Urfi is known to slay in bold outfits. However, there have been times the social media influencer also is in a saree. The queen of Instagram Urfi Javed sure knows how to look hot in a saree too