Urfi Javed In Bigg Boss Hindi 16?

Bigg Boss Season 16 is making the headlines each day and there's a lot of talk around the launch date and the names of contestants. It is too early to predict the names of all the contestants, but rumors say that Bigg Boss Hindi Season 16 will see the participation of all the top TV actors. Also, the show makers never miss a chance to rope in controversial stars who can make the show interesting. So Urfi Javed's name is now topping the Bigg Boss 16 buzz saying the makers have contacted her to strike a deal to bring her on board.

Urfi made her entry into Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT Season 1. She is always in the news for her unique and bold fashion choices. After Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi has gained huge popularity among the audience. The audience regularly follows her on social media platforms. It won't be wrong to say that Urfi dominates Instagram feed.

If the rumors are true, Bigg Boss 16 will have a high TRP rating because Urfi will be entering the glass house to entertain the audience. Urfi Javed was a television actress before appearing on Bigg Boss OTT Season 1. Urfi's first serial was Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. The actress dated her co-star Paras Kalnwat but later broke up.

Next, she was seen as Tanisha Chakraborty in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. After Bigg Boss OTT Urfi Javed signed up for Star Plus' famous serial—Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in which she played Advocate Shivani Bhatia. Urfi has a huge craze on social media and the search for her is high on all social media platforms. Bigg Boss Season 16 will air after Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 wraps up.

For the unversed, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is all set to air on Colors TV soon. Talking about Bigg Boss OTT season 2, there is no news or buzz about season 2 and Karan Johar is busy with Koffee With Karan Season 7 which will air on Hotstar, shortly. Let us wait and watch to see what the Bigg Boss Hindi makers are planning.