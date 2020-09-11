Megastar Chiranjeevi is one of the most talented stars in the world of Telugu cinema. He is one of the heroes who never steps back to experiment with his looks and roles. He goes to great lengths to get into the skin of the character that he performs on screen.

A couple of hours ago, the actor took to Instagram to share his new look. In the latest photo, he is sporting a bald look. He captioned the photo as, "Can I think like a monk?" with a hashtag, #UrbanMonk. Here is the photo.

Within minutes, Megastar Chiranjeevi's photo was flooded with comments. Ram Charan commented as, "Appaaaaaaa!!! what did I just See ???" Varun Tej wrote, "Woaaahhhh!! Looking great daddy.."

Chiru stunned all and sundry with his new look. The fans are wondering why Megastar has suddenly changed his look? Is this Chiru's new look for his upcoming movie, Vedalam? Don't know... Let us not decode much but wait for the surprise.

Recently, the actor also shared a photo in which he can be seen sporting a clean-shaven look. Sharing the photo, Chiru wrote that he is in the mood for a new makeover. He captioned the photo with the hashtag "#MakeoverMoods." Here is the photo.

On the professional front, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Koratala Siva's flick, Acharya. Reports say that Ram Charan will be a part of Acharya and Rashmika Mandanna is likely to play the female lead opposite Cherry. On the other hand, Megastar also gave a green signal to act in the remake of Vedalam. Meher Ramesh is the captain of the ship. Chiranjeevi will be seen playing the lead role in the Telugu remake of the Malayalam movie, Lucifer as well.