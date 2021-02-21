Uppena AP, TG Day 9 Collections: Vaishnav Tej, Krithi Shetty's Movie Remains Steady

Mega hero, Vaishnav Tej created his mark with his strong acting skills in the first film, Uppena. Krithi Shetty shared screen space with Vaishnav and both the stars might be enjoying the success of the film. Directed by Bucchi Babu Sana, the movie scored a positive response. The movie is jointly bankrolled by Sukumar, Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, under their respective banners Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers. Devi Sri Prasad composed music for the film. Uppena is having a steady run at the box office across the two Telugu states. On the ninth day, the film scored Rs. 1.49 crore at the box office. Here is the area wise collection report.

Nizam: 43 Lakh

Ceeded: 24L

UA: 34L

East Godavari: 16L

West Godavari: 7.4L

Guntur: 8.7L

Krishna: 9L

Nellore: 7L

AP, TG Total: 1.49 Crore