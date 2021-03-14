Is there any need to tell about the film, Uppena? Obviously, a big No. The film turned out as the blockbuster. Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty acted in the lead roles and they won the hearts of the folks with their incredible acting skills. The movie, Uppena scored unique records. Buchi Babu Sana narrated the story in an intriguing manner.

Krithi Shetty scored good marks on the acting scale and also impressed the audience with her looks. Reports are doing the rounds that the makers of the movie, Uppena have given Rs 1 crore for Vaishnav and Rs. 25 lakh for Krithi Shetty apart from the remuneration. We don't know whether this news is true or false. Another rumor that is making all the noise is that Krithi Shetty has increased her remuneration. It is said that she is charging Rs. 1 crore for her next film. Official information regarding this news is awaited. Generally, after the hit, heroines increase their remuneration.

It is said that Krithi Shetty has taken Rs. 6 lakh as remuneration for Uppena and for a new film, which she has signed, she is charging Rs. 60 lakh. On the professional front, Krithi Shetty will be seen as the female lead in the movie, Shyam Singha Roy. She will also be seen as the leading lady in Sudheer Babu's movie.