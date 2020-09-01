Do you miss watching films in theatres? Of course, the answer will be a big ‘Yes’. We don’t know when the situation is going to become normal and we think that it’s very hard even to predict it. Here is the list of few Telugu movies that are going to release on OTT Platforms.

V: Nani’s movie 'V' is going to be released on Amazon Prime Video on September 5. Last week, the filmmakers have unveiled a trailer from the film. It received a positive response from the fans and audiences. Nani is not leaving any stone unturned in promoting his upcoming film ‘V’. The stars of the film are promoting the movie on social media. V is directed by Indraganti Mohan Krishna and is produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film stars Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, and Aditi Rao Hydari along with Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, Nassar, and Srinivas Avasarala in supporting roles.

Solo Brathuke So Better: Sai Dharam Tej is very much happy that he is back on sets after a long gap. Recently, he shared a few pictures from the sets on his Twitter account and they went viral in no time. According to sources, the makers of Solo Brathuke Better are going to wrap up the remaining 30 percent shoot as soon as possible.

Sai Dharam Tej and the film unit are expected to kickstart the movie promotions in the first week of October as they are planning to release the movie mostly by the end of October. Some reports claim that they are aiming to release the film during Dasara but it hasn’t been officially announced.

Nishabdham: Anushka is awaiting the release of ‘Nishabdham’. Looking at the current situation, the makers of the movie are planning to release the movie on the OTT platform. It is being said that Anushka’s Nishabdham is likely to release on Netflix.

Here is the list of movies that are going to be released soon on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and other digital platforms.