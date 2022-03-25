Upasana Turns Ram Charan's Fan at RRR Screenings, Throws Papers Like Fans

Rajamouli's RRR is the most awaited movie of the year. The film starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan finally hit the big screens today. The movie has created huge hype all over the world. RRR was scheduled to release in theatres in 2020, but was postponed due to COVID situation across the nation.

The RRR team grabbed the attention of the audience with their promotions. As we all know, Rajamouli's movie promotions are at peaks which creates some excitement among fans to watch the movie. RRR movie has been getting a massive response from the audience since the very first show. Audience feel that Rajamouli has exceeded their expectations in terms of his performance in RRR while Jr NTR has nailed the character of Komaram Bheem. So far, the movie critics have rated the movie 3 on a scale of 5.

Though ticket prices are high, fans are not hesitating to watch the film on the big screen. Rajamouli planned a premiere show in the early hours for Jr NTR and Ram Charan. A video that has gone viral shows Ram Charan's wife Upasana enjoying the movie at a theatre. Upasana is seen throwing papers at the screen like a fan.The video has gone viral and trending on all social media platforms.

Check Out the video ( Video credits: Telugu Film Nagar)