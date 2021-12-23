Upasana Meets PM Narendra Modi, Deets Inside

Upasana Kamineni Konidela met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India pavilion at the Dubai 2020 expo. She took to her Instagram and shared a series of pics in which one could see her interacting with Modi. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "It was an absolute honour to meet Narendra Modi ji at the India pavilion at the Dubai 2020 expo. (AUGMENTED REALITY). It was amazing to see innovation, preventive healthcare, women empowerment & preservation of culture to be the main focus."

She further added that "Imagine getting a yoga session by the Prime Minister himself! Unreal what technology, innovation, well-being & the power of possibility can do to the human race. Did u know that Chandrayaan spearheaded by India was the first to find water molecules on the South Pole of the moon."

She concluded her post by saying, "More such facts at the expo. Pls pls pls take ur kids. Don’t miss this opportunity. Mask up, sanitise regularly & maintain social distancing - u should be protected."

Upasana Kamineni is one of the persons who stay active on social media. She is the Vice-Chairman of CSR Apollo Hospitals Group and Managing Director of URLife, an all-in-one wellness platform. Coming to her personal life, she is the bahu of Megastar Chiranjeevi. Upasana and Ram Charan, one of the most cutest couples in the tinsel town. They share a good rapport with each other. Upasana loves animals a lot. Ram Charan is one of the most talented stars in the Telugu film industry. He is currently busy with his upcoming movie, RRR.

