Upasana Konidela Eyes Prime Filmnagar Property Owned By Jeevitha Rajasekhar?

Actress Jeevita Rajasekhar had rented out her property worth Rs 200 crore, from which she also made good money. But now we hear that the family is willing to sell that property. 'Megastar' Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela is rumored to be buying the property.

Upasana seems to have shown an interest in buying this property which is based in the prime Film-Nagar location of Hyderabad. But Phoenix Group also is said to have a stake in the property. So it remains to be seen who will buy it. But Jeevita's property share is said to be Rs 200 crore.

Upasana is known for her cookery shows, fitness and health shows with celebrities. Upasana, who was born with a silver spoon, as the cliche goes, is the daughter of Anil Kamineni, the owner of the Apollo Hospitals group. Upasana holds a degree from the University of London and currently serving as the Vice President of Apollo Hospitals. She is also the editor of B Positive health magazine.