Putting aside speculations, RRR actor Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are all set to welcome their first child in India. This was shared by Upsana on Twitter after there were rumours floating that they would be having their child in the US after Ram Charan had gone for participating in the Good Morning America Show and also for the HCA Awards presentation ceremony.

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Upsana's mother Shobhana Kamineni had jointly made an announcement about welcoming their child on December 12 last year.

Upasana, who is also the Vice Chairperson of CSR at Apollo Hospitals, is excited to have her child delivered in her home country amidst the hospital staff she has known for years. Upasana shared: “I am thrilled to have our first baby delivered in our home country – India, surrounded by a world class medical OB/GYN team at The Apollo Hospitals, including Dr Sumana Manohar, Dr Rooma Sinha and now Dr Jennifer Ashton from the Good Morning America Show. This journey holds many exciting experiences for us and we look forward to this new phase in our lives with great anticipation.” At Apollo hospitals, the OB/GYN team will consist of Dr Sumana Manohar and Dr Rooma Sinha. Also, Dr Jennifer Ashton, a Board-certified Ob-Gyn, author, and TV medical correspondent from the US will also be part of the team to deliver the couple’s baby, she stated.

However there is no clarity about when the baby will be delivered, but Ram Charan fans are happy that their idol is soon going to become a father and wishes are pouring in on social media after the news was shared by Upasana.

Dr Jen Ashton, ur too sweet. Waiting to meet you. Pls join our @HospitalsApollo family in India along with Dr Sumana Manohar & Dr Rooma Sinha to deliver our baby 🤗❤️ A big shout out to all the viewers of @ABCGMA3 & @AlwaysRamCharan ‘s fans & well wishers. U are much loved https://t.co/byeGqOllsK — Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) February 25, 2023

Also Read: Ram Charan Poses with Spotlight Award at Hollywood Critics Awards 2023