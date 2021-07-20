Upasana Birthday: Lovely Pics Of Ram Charan's Wife

Upasana Kamineni is celebrating her birthday today (July 20th). Fans and friends are wishing her a very happy birthday. But what grabbed our attention is the special wishes from Mr.C, her husband. He took to his Instagram and shared an adorable pic and captioned it as, "@upasanakaminenikonidela You have never stopped giving ur best to people in need and ur family!! No gift could ever be enough to thank you!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY !!" Here is the post made by Ram Charan.

Upasana is a philanthropist and never steps back to help the people in need. Upasana Kamineni Konidela is the "Ambassador of Forest Frontline Heroes (India)". Upasana is a renowned businesswoman, the Vice-Chairperson CSR of Apollo Hospitals, and the founder of URLife.

We 'Sakshi Post' also wish Upasana a very happy birthday. Here are some of the lovely pics of Upasana Kamineni Konidela.