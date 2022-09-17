Unstoppable With NBK Season 2 Release Date; Deets Inside

Nandamuri Balakrishna aka Balayya Babu made his OTT debut last year with celebrity conversation show ‘Unstoppable with NBK’ on Aha. The first season saw many celebrities including Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu, Stylish Star Allu Arjun, Mohan Babu, Ravi Teja, Nani, and Rana Daggubati coming together to share their personal as well as professional details on the show.

Now the OTT platform gave a hint of a second season of the show. It is said to have big stars on the show as of season 1. Balayya fans are eagerly waiting for the second season. The full details regarding the show launch will be out soon.

The first season of the show premiered on November 4, 2021, coinciding with Diwali and it concluded on February 4, 2022 with Mahesh Babu as the guest.

Aha on twitter wrote “It’s that time of the year and the festival begins soon! Debbaku thinking maarpiovala.”

