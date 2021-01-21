Unstoppable: Mahesh Babu Gym Workout Video Gives Major Fitness Inspo

If there is one actor in Tollywood who has managed to look the same despite his age, he is none other than Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu. Not only with his movies, Mahesh keeps inspiring fans with videos and pictures with his family.

Now, Mahesh is giving fitness inspiration. The actor has shared a video of him working out which has gone viral. The video shared on the official page of Mahesh shows him working out and the actor has captioned it "Accept no limits, Be unstoppable."

Watch it here..

ahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru which starred Rashmika Mandanna as female lead and became a super hit. He will be next seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Stay tuned for Tollywood updates.