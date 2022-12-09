Unification of Melody Masters Bringing Melodious "Yedurangula Vaana" on December 11

Nikhil and Anupama Parameswaran will be seen sharing electrifying chemistry in the romantic comedy 18 Pages directed by Palnati Surya Pratap. The expectations on the film reached to sky high with already released two chartbuster songs. The songs "Nannayya Raasina", "Time Ivvu Pilla" creating sensation on social media platforms.

Now makers bringing another beautiful melody to delight music lovers. The song titled "Yedurangula Vaana" full lyrical video will be out on 11th December. The sensational singer Sid Sriram sung this melodious magic. And ace lyricist Shreemani penned lyrics. Makers revealed the exciting news with an intriguing poster. In the poster, Nikhil can be seen peering through the pages, which appear to be a barrier between Anupama and Nikhil. The brilliant poster involving the core concept piqued people's interest.

It appears that Gopi Sundar will provide another melody for the hearts, and this is Nikhil Siddharth's favourite song. It becomes even more special with the collaboration of Melody masters such as Sukumar, Gopi Sundar, Sid Sriram and Shreemani. And also the combination of Gopi Sundar and Sid Sriram given a tremendous chartbuster "Inkem Inkem Kaavale", which became sensation on YouTube with millions of views. Now everyone expecting "Yedurangula Vaana" will be another melodious magic from this combo.

Ace filmmaker Sukumar has penned the script for 18 Pages. Produced by Bunny Vaas, under the banners of GA 2 Pictures and Sukumar Writings, the music of the project has been provided by composer Gopi Sundar. A Vasanth has handled the film’s cinematography and the technical crew includes Navin Nooli as the editor.