Kajal Aggarwal confirmed her marriage with Gautham Kitchlu, a businessman and as a friend, Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas reacted to it, positively.

But people tried to troll him on social media as the rumours rampantly suggested that Kajal and Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas were in love with each other during Sita shoot. Actually, by that time, Kajal was in a relationship with Gautham.

Kajal has become good friends with the actor and even with many actors that she had worked with previously. Has they shared their images on social media more openly, today, Sai Srinivas got trolled.

Bellamkonda Srinivas tweeted,

Finally the news is out, so damn happy for you @MsKajalAggarwal. Hearty Hearty congratulations my cashew nut! Super happy for you & Gk bro! May you be blessed with a lifetime of happiness & joy, stay blessed! I am sure only the best things are gonna happen to you always! Big hug! — Bellamkonda Sreenivas (@BSaiSreenivas) October 6, 2020

His tweet attracted these kind of trolls,