The Unfortunate Troll Story Of Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas

Oct 07, 2020, 16:10 IST
- Sakshi Post

Kajal Aggarwal confirmed her marriage with Gautham Kitchlu, a businessman and as a friend, Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas reacted to it, positively. 

But people tried to troll him on social media as the rumours rampantly suggested that Kajal and Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas were in love with each other during Sita shoot. Actually, by that time, Kajal was in a relationship with Gautham. 

Kajal has become good friends with the actor and even with many actors that she had worked with previously. Has they shared their images on social media more openly, today, Sai Srinivas got trolled. 

Bellamkonda Srinivas tweeted, 

His tweet attracted these kind of trolls,

