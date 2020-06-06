Defiant and undeterred by the recent controversy, Ajey Nagar, the popular YouTuber, known with the pseudonym CarryMinati, came up with a rap-song titled ‘Yalgaar’. In this new video, Nagar focuses on his video titled ‘YouTube vs TikTok- The End’ that was removed by YouTube which cited violation of terms of service.

Leaving nothing for imagination, CarryMinati takes on YouTube as well as TikToker Amir Siddiqui in the song. He goes on to sing, “video giraake pure desh ka dil dukhaya (you hurt the entire country by pulling down the video)” He goes further as to how “YouTube also made money with my content and how they ate my business.”

CarryMinati’s unhappiness over YouTube’s ‘double standards’ is palpable in his song. He raises his objection to the fact that they (YouTube) encourage English slangs but have objections against Hindi.

He then turns his gaze on to TikTok user Amir Siddiqui, in an apparent attempt to keep the ‘YouTube vs TikTok’ debate on. He claims that Siddiqui played the “victim card” and all that mattered to him was “reach.”

CarryMinati’s video ‘YouTube vs TikTok- The End’ turns out to be the first where the YouTuber spoke against a single individual. He received extensive support on social media after YouTube pulled down his video.

But as always is the case, there was another section of Netizens who have slammed the popular YouTuber for his harsh comments while coming in support of YouTube’s decision.