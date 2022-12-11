Unexpected Double Elimination Shocks Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Viewers 

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 viewers are going to witness the double elimination this week. Yes as we mentioned before Bigg Bos Tamil season 6 makers are planned for elimination for the ninth-week elimination process. Bigg Boss Tamil viewers are excited to know which two contestants will face the axe this week. On the other hand, there is speculation about Ayesha's elimination this week. Ayesha fans are trolling and slamming Vijay Television for the unfair elimination of Ayesha. They have rooted Ayesha since she is entered the nomination list this week and worked hard to escape her from eviction. A section of her fans are trending her with "#AyeshaDeservesToStay" on social media platforms.

Well, the contestants who are on the nomination list for ninth-week elimination are Azeem, Shivin, Janany, ADK, Amudhavanan, Ram, and Ayesha. As predicted, Ram and Ayesha are out of Bigg Boss Tamil season 6. Anyway, Ram's elimination was expected by the viewers, but Ayesha's elimination was unexpected, and the audience are upset with Vijay Television's decision.

