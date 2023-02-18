Undertake a spiritual journey with Zee Telugu as it presents Omkaram Yatra starting from Maha Shivratri

Hyderabad: On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri on 18th February, Zee Telugu is all set to kickstart an epic and spiritual adventure as it presents Lord Shiva’s pious story and his glory through a specially crafted episodes– Omkaram Yatra. Shot in Nepal, which is known for temples and stories of the origin of Lord Shiva, Omkaram will present some breathtaking visuals and picturesque locals through a very divine lens and narrate the holy story of the mighty deity like never before. The visual narrative will not only truly capture the viewers’ imagination, but also enlighten them about Mahadev as Omkaram Yatra airs from 18th February, every weekend at 8 am, only on Zee Telugu!

With Maha Shivratri being one of the most significant and celebrated festivals in India and with Lord Shiva being one of the most followed gods, Zee Telugu decided to take its viewers to the abode of Lord Shiva and enlighten them about his glorious life story through a first-of-its-kind special epsiodes – Omkaram Yatra. Narrated by popular Devi Sri Guruji and featuring 12 exciting episodes, the spiritual show will be filled with historical knowledge and glimpses of various ancient Shiva temples. In fact, the first episode which will telecast on 18th February at 8 am, will explain to the audience the significance of the Doleswar Mahadev temple, the mudras, the bilva pooja and the chanting of the Shiva Mantra and fascinate them with some truly intriguing facts.

In fact, Omkaram Yatra will present the picturesque landscape of Pashupatinath / Nepal including spectacular visuals of the Trishul River (Phokhara), the Vindhya Vasini Temple, Gul Eswar Temple, Mukthinath temple, Jwalamukhi, the Gandki River, Dakshana Kali Temple and several other divine spots like never before in a very godly light, which will surely take the viewers’ breath away. The spiritual show will also explain each historical sites’ significance in Lord Shiva’s life and journey and apprise the viewers about things they never knew!

Through this month-long spiritual journey of Omkaram Yatra, Devi Sri Guruji will take the audience on a roller-coaster ride of enlightenment and knowledge and help explain the importance of mudras and their significance for the mental and physical health of an individual. Each and every episode of the special Zee Telugu show will be refreshing and will truly educate the audience about Lord Shiva’s life and give them several learnings. All in all, this is a show that will definitely keep you engaged and inspire you like never before!

This Maha Shivratri experience peace and enlightenment like never before with Omkaram Yatra, starting from February 18th at 8 am, every weekend, only on Zee Telugu!