It is very hard to forget the name of director Sujeeth, who had directed India’s biggest action film ‘Saaho’. The film featured none other than Rebel Star Prabhas. Despite all the hype and hoopla, ‘Saaho’ failed to live up to its expectations at the box office. Post ‘Saaho’ debacle, Prabhas and Sujeeth took a lot of time to commit to other projects. As of now, Prabhas has been tied up with multiple projects. While coming to Sujeeth, he got a golden chance to work with Megastar Chiranjeevi for the remake of Malayalam film ‘Lucifer’. According to trusted sources, Sujeeth made some changes in the script to suit the tastes of the Telugu audience.

Speculations are rife that Chiranjeevi is not happy with the script changes and requested Sujeeth to work with an experienced director. Now, there is more shock in the offing. It is being reported that Chiranjeevi is of late thinking of handing over the project to V V Vinayak once again. The duo have delivered blockbuster hits ‘Tagore’ and ‘Khaidi No-150’.

If this is true, why, then, a change in the director at this stage? Many theories are floating around suggesting that Chiranjeevi is unable to completely trust Sujeeth’s abilities to do justice to the project. Is it the Saaho effect that is making the Megastar think twice on his choice of the director? There are some who feel it would be nice if Chiranjeevi gives one chance for Sujeeth to prove his mettle. One will have some clarity on this in the days to come.

The makers are holding talks to cast Khushboo to play a key role in the film. In the meantime, Chiranjeevi is occupied with ‘Govinda Acharya’ under the direction of Koratala Siva. Kajal Agarwal will be seen playing the female lead alongside Chiranjeevi. Watch this space for more.